Armenia 123 times breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan in 24 hours

2017-09-06 09:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 123 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 6.

Azerbaijani army positions in Kemerli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and on the nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Shavarshavan village and on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as on the nameless heights of the Ijevan district.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions in Alibayli, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on the nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

Azerbaijani army positions on the nameless heights and Zamanli village of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Chilaburt village of the Tartar district, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Qaraqashli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdler, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights of the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.