Major road accident in Turkey – over 15 injured

2017-09-06 10:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Seventeen people got injured and one person was killed as a result of collision of a passenger bus with a truck in the Turkish province of Sivas, according to preliminary information, the country’s media reported Sept. 6.

It is reported that all victims are citizens of Turkey.

“There are children and women among the injured,” the local media outlets reported.