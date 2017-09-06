Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan sign agreement on state border

2017-09-06 10:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 6

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The joint statement and the agreement on the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border were signed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev following the talks held as part of the Uzbek president’s state visit to Bishkek, the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported.

The agreement on the state border implies the delimitation of 85 percent of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border.

The intergovernmental agreements on trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian cooperation between Andijan and Osh, Tashkent and Bishkek cities, the agreement on scientific, technical cooperation were signed.

Moreover, a plan for joint activities to further intensify and expand cooperation between the border regions of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan for 2017-2019, the memorandum on interparliamentary cooperation and other important documents were also signed.

During the talks, Mirziyoyev and Atambayev discussed the prospects for expanding and intensifying cooperation in the political, trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as the current regional and international problems of mutual interest.