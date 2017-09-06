Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi, Israel’s Tirat Carmel become twin cities

The Azerbaijani city of Shamakhi and the Israeli city of Tirat Carmel have become twin cities, Vahid Bayramov, representative of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association, told Trend Sept. 6.

The corresponding agreement was signed between the administrations of the two cities within the framework of the visit of the Israeli delegation led by the city’s mayor Arie Tal.

The delegation also included deputies of Arie Tal, head of the city’s municipality, Lev Spivak, director general of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association, as well as activists of the association.

The agreement on cooperation between the two cities was signed by Asif Agayev, head of the Shamakhi city executive power, and Arie Tal.

Amir Rom, deputy ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan, also took part in the signing ceremony.