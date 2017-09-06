Electricity generation in Azerbaijan up

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Power plants of Azerenergy JSC, Azerbaijan’s main electricity producer, generated 14.84 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in January-August 2017 as compared to 14.8 billion kilowatt hours in the same period 2016, Azerenergy said in a message.

According to the message, Azerenergy’s power plants generated almost 2.01 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in August 2017.

In 2016, Azerenergy produced 22.6 billion kilowatt hours of electricity as compared to around 22.5 billion kilowatt hours in 2015.

