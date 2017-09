Ilham Aliyev attends launch of Khankendi subsea construction vessel

2017-09-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

The state-of-the-art Khankendi subsea construction vessel has been launched in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony Sept. 6.