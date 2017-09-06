AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Uzbekistan to participate in construction of Kambar Ata hydro power plant

2017-09-06 11:25 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to participate in the implementation of the Kambar-Ata hydro power plant (HPP) project.

This was announced by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at a joint press conference Sept 5, KyrTAG reported.

"We have agreed on water issues. We came to an agreement to build a power plant. No station will be built without Uzbekistan’s participation. Together we will build the Kambar-Ata hydropower plant. It is necessary and we need it," he said.

The construction and exploitation of Kambar Ata HPP-one and the Upper Naryn cascade will allow Kyrgyzstan to produce about five billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year and cover the growing needs of the population.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər