Uzbekistan to participate in construction of Kambar Ata hydro power plant

2017-09-06 11:25 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to participate in the implementation of the Kambar-Ata hydro power plant (HPP) project.

This was announced by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at a joint press conference Sept 5, KyrTAG reported.

"We have agreed on water issues. We came to an agreement to build a power plant. No station will be built without Uzbekistan’s participation. Together we will build the Kambar-Ata hydropower plant. It is necessary and we need it," he said.

The construction and exploitation of Kambar Ata HPP-one and the Upper Naryn cascade will allow Kyrgyzstan to produce about five billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year and cover the growing needs of the population.