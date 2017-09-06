Turkish, Georgian FMs mulling regional co-op in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

The meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze is being held in Baku Sept. 6.

Janelidze is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers.

The agenda of the talks between Cavusoglu and Janelidze includes such issues as development of cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres, the implementation of regional projects and the exchange of views on regional security issues.