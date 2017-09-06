FM: Turkish president due in Azerbaijan in late Sept. (PHOTO)

2017-09-06 11:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Seba Aghayeva - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan in late September following his participation in the UN General Assembly’s session, Turkish Foreign Minister Movlut Cavusoglu said in Baku Sept. 6.

Cavusoglu and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov are discussing the prospects of bilateral and regional cooperation.

The negotiations between Mammadyarov and Cavusoglu are held as part of the meeting among Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers in Baku.

The agenda of the talks between the sides includes such issues as the development of cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres, the implementation of regional projects and the exchange of views on regional security issues.