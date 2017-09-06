Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs to sign 2 documents in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mikheil Janelidze, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, will sign the Baku Declaration and Action Plan for 2017-2019 following the trilateral meeting in Baku, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters in Baku Sept. 6.

The next meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries will be held in Baku Sept. 6.

The basis of the ministerial meeting was laid June 8, 2012 in the Turkish city of Trabzon within the framework of the Trabzon Declaration signed by the foreign ministers of the three countries. The declaration reflects the most important areas of mutual cooperation among Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in economy, energy, infrastructure, transport, culture and humanitarian sphere.

These meetings provide an opportunity to discuss in a trilateral format the possibilities of regional partnership, promote the development of bilateral relations based on mutual benefits, strengthening of regional prosperity, stability and security.

Starting from 2012, the foreign ministers of the three countries meet twice a year to discuss trilateral cooperation and regional issues.

The previous meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey was held February 19, 2016 in Tbilisi.