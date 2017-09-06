FM: Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian presidents’ summit under preparation (PHOTO)

2017-09-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mikheil Janelidze have agreed to prepare a summit of presidents of three countries.

“The countries also agreed to develop a road map for further cooperation,” Mammadyarov said at a briefing following the trilateral meeting in Baku Sept. 6.

"Interesting and fruitful talks were held,” he said. “The three countries are implementing many regional projects and we have discussed the stage of their implementation."

Story still developing