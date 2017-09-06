Kazakhstan is open to Polish businessmen - Nazarbayev

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, who arrived in Astana on a state visit, the press service of Kazakh president's website reported.

Nazarbayev warmly welcomed Duda and thanked him for participating in the national day of Poland within the framework of the international exhibition EXPO-2017.

“Kazakhstan is open to polish businessmen. At your request, a direct flight was launched between the capitals of our countries. It should be noted that this air communication is in demand among the population of the two states and this once again underscores the interest of our peoples in establishing close contacts," Nazarbayev said.

In turn, Duda, expressing his gratitude for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan, noted the importance of joint participation in the work of the Kazakh-Polish business forum.

“I remember with great joy all our meetings. Your last visit to Poland brought a lot of new to the development of economic cooperation of our countries. I would particularly like to note that it was your visit that gave a new impetus to the work carried out in this direction. Thus, the turnover from Poland to Kazakhstan grew by 50 percent and from Kazakhstan to Poland - by 80 percent," the polish president said.