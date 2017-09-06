Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia intend to raise economic ties to new level - Cavusoglu

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia intend to raise economic relations to a new level, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a briefing following the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries in Baku Sept. 6.

Cavusoglu added that the trilateral formats are making an important contribution to the development of regional cooperation.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be used to strengthen cooperation between the three countries in the transport sector," he said.

Story still developing