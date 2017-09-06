FM: Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian presidents’ summit under preparation (PHOTO, UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mikheil Janelidze have agreed to prepare a summit of presidents of three countries.

“The countries also agreed to develop a road map for further cooperation,” Mammadyarov said at a briefing following the trilateral meeting in Baku Sept. 6.

"Interesting and fruitful talks were held,” he said. “The three countries are implementing many regional projects and we have discussed the stage of their implementation."

Mammadyarov said that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway construction project will be implemented till late 2017.

"There is a need for this project, as well as the necessary volume of cargo transportation," he added. “Three countries also intend to use other ways of cargo transportation."

"We also discussed the issues of cooperation in ICT, energy and other spheres,” the minister added. “We also signed an action plan for 2017-2019, which will cover cooperation in all spheres."

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. Peak capacity of the railway will be at 17 million tons of cargo per year.