Baku, Ankara, Tbilisi eye to give new impetus to relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Baku, Ankara and Tbilisi intend to give a new impetus to relations, Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze said Sept. 6 in Baku at a briefing following the ministerial meeting.

He noted Tbilisi’s intention to expand cooperation with Baku and Ankara both at the bilateral level and in the regional format.

Regional projects cover a wider scope, he said, adding that the success achieved in the implementation of major regional projects makes great contribution to regional security.

The Georgian foreign minister also noted that the three countries successfully cooperate in the international arena, support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of one another, and cooperate fruitfully in this field at various venues.

Story still developing