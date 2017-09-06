Inflation up in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 3.9 percent in January-August 2017, according to a message published on the website of Kazakh National Economy Ministry.

Prices for food products for the eight months of the current year increased by 3.6 percent, while prices for non-food products and paid services went up by 4.2 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Inflation in Kazakhstan in January-August 2017 increased by 7.5 percent as compared to the same period of the previous year.

The growth in inflation rate amounted to 7 percent since August 2016.

Earlier, Kazakh National Bank forecast the inflation rate to decrease to 6.5-7 percent in 2017, and to begin to smoothly enter the target range of 5-7 percent in 2018.