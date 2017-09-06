Baku urges Ankara, Tbilisi to expand co-op in conflict resolution

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Baku urges Ankara and Tbilisi to step up cooperation in resolving conflicts, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told a briefing in Baku following a meeting with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts Sept. 6.

“The three countries’ approaches to the principles of territorial integrity of states coincide. Certainly, we stand for solving conflicts by diplomatic means. Conflicts are discussed in all international organizations, and I think we should further expand cooperation in this matter,” Mammadyarov said.

The principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty must be primary in conflict resolution, according to him.

FM Mammadyarov noted that the unresolved conflicts in the GUAM member countries have been once again put on the agenda of the UN General Assembly’s regular session.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement requires taking a political decision,” Mammadyarov stated.

The FM further said that his meeting with Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian will possibly be held as part of the UN General Assembly session.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.