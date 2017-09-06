Two documents signed following Nazarbayev-Duda meeting

2017-09-06 14:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting in expanded format with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, who arrived in Astana on a state visit, according to the message on the Kazakh president's official website.

Nazarbayev noted the results of his last year's visit to Warsaw, during which 15 commercial deals worth almost $1 billion were concluded at the Kazakhstani-Polish business forum and an agreement to launch direct airlines between Kazakhstan and Poland was reached.

The President also informed that last year 10 new enterprises with the participation of Polish capital appeared in Kazakhstan with about $100 million worth of investment.

He noted that both Kazakhstan and Poland expect the economy to grow by 4 percent this year.

"This growth allows us to look to the future with optimism," Nazarbayev said.

Further, the president familiarized the high-ranking guest with the reforms that are being implemented in Kazakhstan.

"We have started implementing five institutional reforms, called 'Plan of the Nation', in order to enter the 30 developed countries of the world. In the Global Competitiveness Index, we hold the 50th place,” he said.

Nazarbayev also drew attention to the measures being taken by Kazakhstan to create conditions for businessmen and investors and emphasized the importance of further expansion of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

“The investment climate in Kazakhstan is recognized by international organizations as very favorable. At present, we have established a company called Kazakhinvest, which works with foreign investors. In addition, following the EXPO exhibition the International Financial Center "Astana" will start operating. Almost all the world's leading financial institutions have agreed to work in the IFC," he said.

The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is a key trading partner for Poland in the region and a reliable springboard for entering the markets of Central Asian countries and the Eurasian Economic Union.

In turn, Duda noted that last year's visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to Poland was the impetus for the improvement of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

“I am sure that we will be able to achieve a high level of turnover through our joint efforts. Also, I want to thank you for the opportunity to visit the EXPO-2017 exhibition and see both the Polish and the Kazakhstan pavilions. This exhibition is a good demonstration of modern technologies related to renewable energy sources and safe use of traditional sources of raw materials for the environment," he said.

Following the state visit of the Polish president to Kazakhstan two documents were signed including Charter to the Green Bridge Partnership Program and agreement on economic cooperation between Kazakh Ministry of National Economy and Polish Minister of Development and Finance.