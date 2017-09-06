Azerbaijan to send export mission to Hungary

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An export mission of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will visit Hungary’s capital Budapest on Oct. 1-4, said the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry in a message.

The entrepreneurs specialize in production of fruits and vegetables, mineral water, fruit juices, sugar and confectionery products, wine and other alcohol products, honey and its products, tea, hazelnut and other industrial products.

The composition of the export mission will be formed on the basis of a competition, to be held on Sept. 20, 2017, at the office of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

Applicants will be selected on the basis of the following criteria:

Production potential of goods – 10 points;

Export potential of goods – 10 points;

Experience in goods export (by indicating the export volume for 2016) – 5 points.

Minimum passing score is 20 points.

For additional information please call: (+994 12) 598-01-47/48 (ext. 141)

Contact person: Fuad Jafarov

E-mail: destek@azpromo.az

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the trade turnover with Hungary amounted to $20.12 million in January-July 2017.

Azerbaijan is sending trade missions to various countries since November 2016 in order to increase its exports. The country has already sent export missions to Qatar (in February) and Kazakhstan (in April), as well as to Germany, Afghanistan and Pakistan since early 2017.