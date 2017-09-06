Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan keen to increase trade turnover up to $500M

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 6

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan intend to increase their trade turnover up to $500 million per year.

The issue was discussed by representatives of the two countries’ business circles at a business forum held as part of the state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Bishkek, Uzbekistan’s national news agency (UzA) reported.

An Uzbek delegation including representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations, Investments and Trade, State Committee for Investments, Chamber of Commerce and Industry and businessmen visited Kyrgyzstan to take part in the forum.

More than 20 companies of Uzbekistan and 40 companies of Kyrgyzstan participated in the business forum.

The parties noted that the two countries have all the prerequisites and economic opportunities for further development of trade and economic cooperation.

The two countries’ trade turnover rose by twofold in 1H17 and it is expected that the volume of bilateral trade will total $280 million in late 2017.

Uzbekistan is ready to import the products of mining enterprises, create joint ventures for the production of confectionery products, processing of automobile tires, food products and household appliances, said Adham Ikramov, chairman of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As a result of the business forum, the two countries’ companies agreed to implement projects with a total worth of $115 million.