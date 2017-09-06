Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia intend to raise economic ties to new level (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia intend to raise economic relations to a new level, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a briefing following the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries in Baku Sept. 6.

Cavusoglu added that the trilateral formats are making an important contribution to the development of regional cooperation.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be used to strengthen cooperation between the three countries in the transport sector," he said.

“Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia must exert more efforts to solve a number of issues in such spheres as customs, logistics, transport, etc.,” the minister said.

In this aspect, he stressed the importance of giving an impetus to the work at the level of other ministries and departments of the three countries.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. Peak capacity of the railway will be at 17 million tons of cargo per year.