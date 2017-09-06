Ilham Aliyev: Construction of Khankendi vessel shows Azerbaijan’s power

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Construction of the Khankendi subsea construction vessel demonstrates Azerbaijan’s power, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Sept. 6.

He made the remarks in Baku at a ceremony to launch the new subsea construction vessel for the Shah Deniz Stage 2, built by Baku Shipyard under an order by BP.

“I want to congratulate you on this wonderful event,” President Aliyev said addressing the ceremony. “The commissioning of the Khankendi vessel is indeed a historic event. I am glad that this big vessel was built in Azerbaijan, in Baku, and this vessel was named Khankendi. This bears great significance.”

“Khankendi is our ancient city, and the name of Khankendi is very dear for us. It is no coincidence that the vessel, meeting unique world standards, was given exactly this name. Construction of this vessel demonstrates the power of our country and shows that currently any large construction work can be carried out in Azerbaijan.”

