UN, Turkmenistan improving state administration system

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan and the UNDP (the United Nations Development Program) are implementing a project to improve the state administration system, Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper said.

The Academy of Public Administration under the President of Turkmenistan, within the framework of the joint project, hosted a working meeting with the participation of UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova.

The sides discussed prospects for partnership on improving the system of public administration, training of public servants..

During the meeting, the sides discussed the forthcoming activities of the project, including holding of a cycle of lecture classes in such areas as legal and organizational bases of public service at the international and national level, international legislation and tools for fighting corruption.

Organization of a number of “round table” meetings and seminars with elements of interactive forms of study with the participation of international experts on e-document turnover, strategic management and planning, as well as assessment of the needs of the population for social services, will serve to improve the efficiency of training of the Academy’s students.