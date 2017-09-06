TAP supports over 12,000 families in receiving landownership certificates in Albania

2017-09-06 16:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The cadastre update process started by Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in 2013 has helped more than 12,000 families along the pipeline’s route in Albania to receive landownership certificates, said the message on TAP consortium’s website.

While TAP updated the cadastral data for approximately 34,000 properties, only less than 30 percent of these are affected by pipeline construction works.

TAP undertook an unprecedented initiative to improve and update the cadastral data, not only for the parcels directly affected by the project, but for a wider 300-meter corridor along TAP’s 215 km route across Albania.

“Under this project, known as the Cadastre Update and Improvement Process, TAP collected all required documentation, conducted field measurements, survey plans, cadastre public display, etc. TAP covered all expenses related to the process,” said the message.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn