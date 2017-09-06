Azercell receives opportunity to expand collaboration with Canada (PHOTO)

“Azercell Telecom” LLC received an official delegation from Canada, led by Ontario region’s Minister of Research, Innovation and Science Mr. Reza Moridi. Azercell’s management team lead by CEO Mr. Vahid Mursaliyev hosted the Canadian delegation at the head office of the company on September 5th, 2017. The meeting was held in an open and friendly atmosphere in light of the great interest of Mr. Reza Moridi and Canadian delegation to Azerbaijan and particularly to the mobile telecommunications sector of the country, which is developing with great speed. The two sides discussed different opportunities to strengthen collaborations between different organizations in Ontario and Azercell Telecom in the sphere or mobile technologies, innovations, entrepreneurship, human resources, etc.

It should be noted that Ontario is Canada's most populous province with nearly 40 percent of the country's population, and is the second-largest province in total area. It is home to the nation's capital city, Ottawa, and the nation's most populous city, Toronto. The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Science closely collaborates with research partners in universities, colleges and hospitals, entrepreneurs and business leaders in order to foster scientific discovery and commercialization of new technologies and products, as well as support job creation and economic growth.



During the meeting Mr. Reza Moridi provided extensive information on Canadian Government structure, huge economic growth in the last years and advancement of the province of Ontario in the sphere of ICT. He has also noted the focus of government and huge investments in 5G deployment, cyber security, as well as development of artificial intelligence and M2M technologies such as driverless cars. Taking into account Azercell’s achievements in wireless communication technologies, the Minister believes cooperation with Canadian organizations will be beneficial not only for the Company, but generally for Azerbaijan.

Azercell Telecom CEO Mr. Vahid Mursaliyev in his tern, expressed gratitude to Minister Mr. Reza Moridi and Ontario’s official delegation for their visit and consideration of Azercell as a partner. He stated that there are many opportunities for cooperation on research and innovation between advanced Ontario province and Azercell Telecom- a leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan and pioneering company in the sphere of Innovative Mobile Technologies in the region of South Caucasus. He noted that the results of this collaboration might also bring new benefits to Azercell subscribers. Mr. Mursaliyev summarized on Azercell’s contribution to development of Telco sector and achievements of the company’s engineers, ranking among world’s top ICT experts. He said that Azercell is open for further cooperation to build secure and innovative technological future to positively affect each and every citizen’s work and life.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az