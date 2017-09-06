West still unclear on living conditions of Azerbaijani journalists?

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijani media representatives’ living conditions are still unclear for the West.

It seems like the West still cannot decide whether it understands how media representatives live in Azerbaijan. One day the western media outlets scream about the intolerable living conditions of Azerbaijani media representatives, the next day they suddenly go negative if these journalists receive free apartments.

The issue is that The Washington Post has recently published an article that the Azerbaijani government is allegedly providing the country’s journalists with free apartments... in order to bribe them.

The newspaper of course didn't specify why Azerbaijani government needs the loyalty of so many journalists, who write on a wide variety of topics, along with observers, editors and so on.

In fact, it was sufficient just to find a list of those who were provided with such apartments, and to check their activity, marital status and social condition. The apartments were given to those, who did not have their own apartments, but have children or elderly parents.

So, who needs such a thorough investigation of who among Azerbaijani journalists actually received these apartments?

It seems way too suspicious and strange that simultaneously several media outlets published a wave of negative, fake articles aimed at discrediting Azerbaijan. It doesn't matter that the information in these articles was unchecked, it also doesn't matter that the articles are full of references to "information received from dependable sources".

Meanwhile, let's get back to Washington Post. So are living conditions of Azerbaijani journalists good or bad? And what exactly was promised to the authors of these fake articles? Maybe a free apartment somewhere in Washington?