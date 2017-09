Fire breaks out in Turkey’s Mugla province

2017-09-06 17:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A strong forest fire has broken out in the Turkish province of Mugla, the country’s media outlets reported.

Residents of several villages were evacuated, and currently, work continues to put out the fire.

Earlier, a wildfire also broke out in Turkey’s Balikesir province.

Forests cover 27.6 percent of Turkey’s territory. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu