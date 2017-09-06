Baku to host first "IMAGINE" Euro Tolerance Festival

2017-09-06 17:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.6

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Baku will host first "IMAGINE" Euro Tolerance Festival 2017, Denis Daniilidis, Charge d'Affairs of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan told at a press conference introducing first festival of such kind organized by the EU.



"It is a great idea to celebrate this festival in a country which is so tolerant. Almost all countries of the EU will participate in the event," he said.



Daniilidis also expressed hope that this festival will become an annual event.



He also mentioned that the festival includes DokuBaku International festival and the festival conducted by Adam Mickiewicz Institute devoted to social change.



IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival will be held in Baku from 12 to 20 October 2017 and presents a dense calendar of events: musical performances, debates and discussions, film screenings, photo video contest, art exhibitions and more.



A number of well-known film directors, musicians and other artists and performers are expected to be present in Baku in the framework of IMAGINE.



IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival through promotes through different expressions of art, the values of tolerance, social respect, and coexistence.