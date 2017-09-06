Int’l community can’t be misled with attacks on Azerbaijan - Novruz Mammadov

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

George Soros has gone so crazy that he behaves as the main actor of international relations, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to Azerbaijan’s president for foreign policy issues, department head, wrote on his Facebook page.

Soros believes that he was given the right to determine the fate of various countries, interfering in their affairs as it pleases him, noted Mammadov.

“Today Azerbaijan’s success, its increasing prestige in the world, social and economic progress, stability and prosperity in the country have deprived our enemies, foes and envious people of sleep. Unfortunately, in today’s world, legal nihilism has reached such an extent that some countries, organizations, structures, circles, media burning with feelings of jealousy and envy try to damage the international image of Azerbaijan in every way, to spoil its relations with the West, turning the country into an object of criticism and censure, belittling its authority in the world,” said the top official.

To implement their vile intentions, they resort to any means, try to use all opportunities, including the “services” of notorious organizations financed by such persons as Soros, as well as media outlets interested in disseminating false, libelous information, added Mammadov.

However, lies have short legs, he noted.

“They can’t mislead the international community with such attacks on Azerbaijan and the country's leadership. Having acquired great prestige in the world with its fair position, domestic and foreign policy, Azerbaijan is confidently continuing its development path, and they won’t be able to tarnish the country’s name," Mammadov said.

Meanwhile, George Soros should answer why 140,000 people signed the petition, which is sent to the White House, and where organizations financed by him, are declared as being illegal and terrorist organizations, Mammadov said.