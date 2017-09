Ilham Aliyev approves funding to renovate multi-story buildings in Lankaran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for renovation of multi-story apartment buildings in the city of Lankaran.

Under the presidential order, AZN3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for renovation of 20 multi-story buildings in the city.