Indonesia ready for broader economic partnership with Azerbaijan: ambassador

2017-09-06 20:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Indonesia is ready for a broader economic partnership with Azerbaijan, said Ambassador of Indonesia Husnan Bey Fananie during an event dedicated to the 72nd anniversary of Indonesia’s independence.

He pointed out that according to Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee, bilateral trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Indonesia increased from $19 million in 2015 to $46 million in 2016.

The increase in bilateral trade turnover shows that the two countries have many opportunities, added the ambassador.