EU policy towards Turkey based on double standards: Erdogan

2017-09-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The EU has not kept any of its promises to Turkey, the Turkish media outlets quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Sept. 6.

Turkey has no problems with the European Union, but it is obvious that the EU policy towards the country is based on double standards, says Erdogan.

“Despite that Turkey is much stronger than some EU countries, Ankara has not been able to gain an EU membership so far,” he noted.

President Erdogan said the EU should honestly admit if it does not want Turkey’s accession.

Earlier, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the EU should state openly if it wants to stop the talks with the country on its accession to the union.

An association agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. Ankara filed an application for the EU membership in 1987, but the negotiations on Ankara’s accession to the EU started only in 2005.

