Ilham Aliyev receives deputy speaker of National Assembly of Korea (UPDATE)

2017-09-06 20:36 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 11:47)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Joo-sun.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the visit of Park Joo-sun will play an important role in development of Azerbaijani-Korean relations.

President Ilham Aliyev praised a very good level of bilateral ties between the two countries. The head of state recalled his two visits to the Republic of Korea and visits of Korean high-level state officials to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted successful involvement of Korean companies in construction and infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan. The head of state pointed out successful cooperation in economic and political fields and good cultural ties of the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of holding the days of Korean culture in Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Republic of Korea achieved great economic success, describing the Koreans as talented and hardworking people. The head of state pointed out similarities between the two nations, saying it is important that the peoples try to keep their traditions. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the visit of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea will contribute to the development of inter-parliamentary ties.

“Mr. President, we follow with pleasure the successes made in Azerbaijan not only in economic, but also in political area under your leadership as a continuation of national leader Heydar Aliyev's policy," said Park Joo-sun.

He also said the main aim of the visit is to develop relations between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea. Park Joo-sun underlined the importance of the fact that the visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Park Joo-sun highlighted the current development in the Korean peninsula. He thanked the head of state for supporting this process.

President Ilham Aliyev said the incidents occurring in the Korean peninsula raise concern and are a source of danger, expressing his hope that the tension will be tackled soon.

The sides stressed the importance of mutual cooperation and support of the two countries within international organizations.