Ilham Aliyev attends launch of Khankendi subsea construction vessel (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

The state-of-the-art Khankendi subsea construction vessel has been launched in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

President of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones, chairman of the Caspian Shipping Closed Joint Stock Company Rauf Valiyev informed the head of state of the works done under the project.

The president watched a video on Khankendi subsea construction vessel.

The vessel is 155 meters in length and 32 meters in width with 2000 square metres of deck space. It has a total weight of 17,600 tonnes, a carrying capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes at 6.5 metres draft and two engine rooms with 6 x 4.4MW and 2 x 3.2MW generators. It is equipped with dynamic positioning to allow working in 3.5 metre significant wave height, a 900-tonne main crane capable of placing 750 tonne subsea structures down to 600 metres below sea level, an 18-man two-bell diving system, two work-class ROVs and a strengthened moon pool. The Khankendi can carry out complex activities without the need for anchors.

The head of state was also informed of the works done under the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the launch of the vessel.

The vessel has a maximum capacity of 175 people on board, including the marine crew and discipline specialists. The personnel include both Azerbaijani nationals and expatriates with plans for extensive training, leading to the full nationalisation of the staff.

The Khankendi has been designed and built by the Baku Shipyard - a joint venture of SOCAR, the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) and Keppel O&M.

President Ilham Aliyev pressed a button to launch the vessel.

The state-of-the-art subsea construction vessel has been specifically designed and built to install the biggest subsea production system in the Caspian Sea as part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project.