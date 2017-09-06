Soros – author of anti-Azerbaijan campaign, genocide of Muslims in Myanmar

2017-09-06 22:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

A petition calling for US President Donald Trump to declare George Soros a terrorist has got more than 100,000 signatures on the website of the White House in slightly more than 10 days.

Now the US administration should consider this appeal. The text of the appeal to the US president says: “George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens.”

By the way, this is far from being the first appeal against Soros in the US over the past year. In February, there was a similar petition addressed to Donald Trump, with a request to deprive George Soros of his citizenship and expel him from the country for the activities aimed at the collapse of the US. At the same time, several US cities hosted the “Day of Truth” rallies, timed to the third anniversary of “Maidan” protests in Ukraine, the participants of which called Soros the main sponsor of “color revolutions” and instability in the world.

Soros, a well-known financial speculator, who by no means earned his billions in an honest way, has been accused in recent years not only for his desire to undermine the constitutional system in the US and elsewhere in the world, but has been also charged with committing more terrible bloody crimes.

Soros, who wants to look like a philanthropist and benefactor, is actually a big rascal, who at the time decided not to limit himself with financial crimes, but moved into politics where he finally lost his mind in his lust for power. So who are you, Mr. Soros?

Soros is popular as the author of the banking crisis in England in the early ‘90s, which led the British pound to a disaster and the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, which resulted in a well-known default in Russia and a long-term financial crisis in the US.

However, Soros’ ambitions were not limited to financial issues. At some point, he began to invest money in power by financing hundreds of non-governmental organizations, which in fact were agents of his influence and guides of his will in different countries.

Soros has been constantly trying to use religious, ethnic and social issues around the world to get what he wants. Soros has actively sponsored regime changes and color revolutions, many times becoming a cause of bloody clashes between authorities and the people. His homeland, Hungary, declared him a persona non grata for attempting to overthrow Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In Russia, the Soros-funded NGOs began to cause numerous questions a few years ago, and their activities were in most cases suspended.

However, Soros has never rested on his laurels, continuing to pursue his policy to increase influence in the world. A terrible crisis in Myanmar’s Rakhine State – the place where the Rohingya people live – is his recent terrible creation.

The fact is that there is a huge offshore Shwe gas field near the shores of the Rakhine State – the place of residence of Muslims in Myanmar. The conflict in the Rakhine State between Buddhists, constituting the majority of the population, and numerous Rohingya Muslims, has lasted for a long time already, and thousands of people have become victims of this conflict.

Interestingly, organizations funded primarily by George Soros’ foundations play a big role in this conflict. And, of course, the activities of the Soros-funded NGOs could not remain unnoticed by the people of Myanmar.

In mid-August 2017, mass demonstrations of Buddhists took place in the capital of the Rakhine State, where they accused the UN and Soros-funded non-governmental organizations, operating in the country, of heating up the conflict with Muslims.

It is obvious that after Soros got his hands in blood, he knows no moral principles and feels no tortures of conscience.

As for Azerbaijan, Soros tried to change the situation from within by financing NGOs operating in the country. However, the authorities quickly stopped this activity, but Soros has continued his attempts trying to change the situation from the outside.

The European Strategic Intelligence and Security Center (ESISC) published a comprehensive report, titled “The Armenian Connection: How a Secret Caucus of MPs and NGOs, since 2012, Created a Network Within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to Hide Violations of International Law”, which discloses a network in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) that leads a propaganda campaign against Azerbaijan. The report links some PACE members with the Armenian lobby or organizations related to Armenia.

Authors of the report are convinced that Soros wants to destabilize the situation in sovereign states in order to impose his agenda and ensure the protection of his financial interests. They argue that the influence gained by Soros at higher authority levels in Ukraine is used to give advice or even make decisions on economic, financial and defense policies. Soros recommended the training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Romania – in a NATO member state – with the participation of US instructors.

This strategy of destabilization is not limited to Ukraine. It targets Russia, Turkey, Hungary, Macedonia, Serbia, as well as Azerbaijan, which suffers from numerous attacks by the Soros network and the Armenian network, whose secret operations within the Council of Europe institutions are described in the ESISC report. The comrades, who have specific but similar interests, don’t hesitate to obstruct the democratic elections in sovereign nations by organizing protests and mobilizing their active followers in the media and social networks, according to the report.

---

Elmira Tariverdiyeva is the head of Trend Agency’s Russian news service