Iran FM calls for peaceful resolution of regional problems

2017-09-07 03:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Iranian foreign minister on Wednesday called extremism a global problem and urged peaceful ways for resolution of regional crises, IRNA reported.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Vatican Minister of Foreign Affairs Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

'World has forgotten the danger of use of such weapons after the Cuba crisis but this danger is emerging again, 'Zarif said in a reference to the crisis in the Korean Peninsula and threat of nuclear war.'

He called for stop of expelling and killing of Muslims in Myanmar and praised Vatican efforts in this regard.

Vatican foreign minister, for his part, encouraged peaceful co-existence of followers of various religions in the Middle East.

Vatican would continue efforts for resolution of crisis in Myanmar, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official declared support for Iran's peaceful nuclear program and the nuclear deal reached between Iran and world powers in Vienna in 2015.