Two PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Security forces have killed two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Hakkari governor's office said Wednesday, Anadolu reported.
In a statement, it said the PKK militants attacked the 34th Border Brigade Command in the Tekeli area of Semdinli district with mortars and an anti-aircraft gun.
In a counter-attack operation, security forces targeted the PKK group on the Iraqi side of the Turkey-Iraq border, it said.
The operation left two PKK terrorists dead.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.