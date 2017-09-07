Two PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Security forces have killed two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Hakkari governor's office said Wednesday, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, it said the PKK militants attacked the 34th Border Brigade Command in the Tekeli area of Semdinli district with mortars and an anti-aircraft gun.

In a counter-attack operation, security forces targeted the PKK group on the Iraqi side of the Turkey-Iraq border, it said.

The operation left two PKK terrorists dead.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.