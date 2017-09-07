Turkmenistan, Russia mull priority issues of bilateral co-op

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

It was noted that Russia highly appreciates friendly relations with Turkmenistan, attaching great importance to the all-round deepening of interstate cooperation.

Berdimuhamedov noted the traditionally friendly nature of the interstate dialogue, built on the principles of constructive, equitable cooperation.

During the meeting, the Turkmen president and the Russian deputy prime minister discussed priority issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. In this context, the parties noted the productivity of activity of the Turkmenistan-Russia intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Sergei Prikhodko reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to a course aimed at strengthening the traditional Turkmen-Russian ties in every possible way, and further promotion of bilateral cooperation.

Prikhodko also had a meeting in Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry, where a constructive exchange of views was held on priority areas for the development of interstate cooperation.