Czech Senate delegation to visit Azerbaijan - ambassador

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Czech Senate delegation led by the vice-speaker will pay a visit to Azerbaijan in late October, ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Vítezslav Pivonka told Trend Sept.7.

He noted that the delegation will consist of six senators. Cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of agriculture, as well as industry and transport will be discussed during the visit, added the ambassador.

Currently, the visit program is being prepared, said Pivonka.

