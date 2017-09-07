Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 7 (UPDATE)

2017-09-07 10:06 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 09:34)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for September 7 was set at 1.7009 manats and 2.0283 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.