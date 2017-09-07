AZ EN RU TR
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 7 (UPDATE)

2017-09-07 10:06 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 09:34)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for September 7 was set at 1.7009 manats and 2.0283 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals

Sept. 7, 2017

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7009

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0283

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.359

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0986

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.8845

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.5489

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4631

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1327

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1507

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0777

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2751

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2608

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2726

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6865

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2174

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0266

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.2191

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0128

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0046

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.2134

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7784

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4793

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.3912

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6433

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.005

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0247

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1128

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4034

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0957

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0962

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0964

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2182

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.021

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4776

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0297

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2619

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4536

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

1 SDR

2.4168

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.4962

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0567

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1931

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4867

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

1 UAH

0.0654

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5598

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.2251

Gold (1 ounce)

1 XAU

2275.5491

Silver (1 ounce)

1 XAG

30.276

Platinum (1 ounce)

1 XPT

1719.6099

Palladium (1 ounce)

1 XPD

1627.7613

