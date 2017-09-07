About 40% of Azerbaijani standards recognized in Europe

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

About 40 percent of the standards adopted in Azerbaijan are recognized in Europe, Ramiz Hasanov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent, told reporters in Baku Sept. 7.

“New standards being adopted in Azerbaijan are fully harmonized with the European ones,” he noted. “A number of older standards are also being improved and unified with the European and international ones.”

Story still developing