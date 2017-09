Azerbaijan prepares plan to prevent illegal employment

2017-09-07 10:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has prepared a plan of measures to prevent illegal employment in the country, Salim Muslumov, the country’s minister of labor and social protection of population, told reporters in Baku Sept. 7.

Muslumov noted that the plan has already been presented to the Presidential Administration.