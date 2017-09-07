Vice President of Maire Tecnimont at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov hold a meeting with Gianni Bardazzi, Senior Vice President, Group Special Initiatives and Regions Coordination, Maire Tecnimont Group (Italy), and Niccolo Heilpern, head of Kinetics Technology, branch office of Maire Tecnimont in Azerbaijan.

The Rector welcomed the guests and expressed his pleasure to see them at BHOS once again. Speaking about cooperation with the company, he said that within this partnership BHOS students were able to participate in internship programs arranged by Maire Tecnimont. Elmar Gasimov emphasized importance of such mutually beneficial initiatives and expressed his gratitude to the company management for providing professional training opportunities to BHOS students.

In his turn, Maire Tecnimont Group’s Senior Vice President Gianni Bardazzi said that the company management highly appreciates fruitful cooperation between BHOS and Kinetics Technology. In his words, Maire Tecnimont Group pays close attention to professional training of young specialists and development of relations with technical higher educational institutions. Gianni Bardazzi expressed the hope that effective bilateral relations between BHOS and the company would continue to be successful in the future. He also informed about his intention to deliver a lecture on technical subject to BHOS students and teachers.

The internship program for the Higher School’s students is implemented within Cooperation Agreement signed between BHOS and Maire Tecnimont Group on October 19, 2016. Within 17-week program, the interns worked with the company specialists at the KT-Kinetics Technology facilities and departments including the fabrication yard in Sumgayit. During the job training, the students improved their professional knowledge, gained practical experience, participated in resolving technical problems and were able to master their skills in project management.

Among the students who successfully completed internship program in 2016 were fifth-year Chemical Engineering students Riyad Bahshiyev and Sanan Ibrahimov. Recently both graduates were invited to work at the company and already started their professional career at KT-Kinetics Technology.