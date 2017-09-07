Iran’s Khamenei pardons, commutes over 1000 prisoners

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared an amnesty on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) and Eid al-Ghadeer - two religious holidays in the country.



Khamenei agreed to pardon or reduce the sentences of 1166 inmates convicted by various Iranian courts on Sept. 7, the leader's official website said.



The head of Iran's judiciary Sadiq Amoli Larijani appealed to the Supreme Leader with a letter in which he asked for pardon and reduced sentences of some convicts of military, civil and revolutionary courts.



The supreme leader signed the decree. Iran's Constitution grants him the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon the recommendation of the judiciary chief.

Amnesties and reduced prison terms are granted mainly on occasions of religious and national festivals in Iran.