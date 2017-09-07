Lion's share of tourists in Georgia come from Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

The majority of tourists who visited Georgia in January-August of 2017 were from Azerbaijan, according to the message published on the website of Georgian National Tourism Administration.

In the first eight months of the current year the number of international arrivals in Georgia amounted to 5,059,106, showing an increase of 18.9 percent compared to the same period in 2016, said the messageş

As many as 1,148,484 people from Azerbaijan visited the country in the mentioned period while in 2016 the amount of Azerbaijani tourists was 1,039,991.

During the period of January-August of 2017, Azerbaijan recorded a 10.4 percent increase in the number of international arrivals to Georgia compared to the same period last year.