Azerbaijan prepares plan to prevent illegal employment (UPDATE)

2017-09-07 12:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 10:52)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan has prepared a plan of measures to prevent illegal employment in the country, Salim Muslumov, the country’s minister of labor and social protection of population, told reporters in Baku Sept. 7.

Muslumov noted that the plan has already been presented to the Presidential Administration.

The activity of the Commission for Regulation and Coordination of Labor Relations and its agencies will be coordinated within the framework of this plan in the future, said the minister.

The Commission for Regulation and Coordination of Labor Relations was established by a decree of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in March. The Commission is headed by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov.

The Commission also includes Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov, Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Chairman of State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation Sattar Mehbaliyev, Chairman of National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev.