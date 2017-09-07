Thirteen candidates registered to run for president in Kyrgyzstan

2017-09-07 12:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

The Central Electoral Commission of Kyrgyzstan has registered 13 candidates to run for the president’s office in the country.

This was stated by the member of the Central Electoral Committee Kairat Osmonaliev, Kabar news agency reported.

He noted that two days remained until the end of the candidates’ registration stressing that, to date, all applicants have been checked.

"Three candidates, who filed a lawsuit against the CEC in connection with the denial of registration, remain questionable. They are Tursunbek Akun, Akhmatbek Keldibekov and Iskhak Masaliyev. Their cases will be resolved before September 10," he explained.

Osmonaliev also said that pre-election campaigning will begin on the night of September 9-10.

He said that the preparations for the holding of presidential elections are in line with the schedule.

The next Presidential election in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 15, 2017.

Country’s current President Almazbek Atambayev will not run in the upcoming election, as the Kyrgyz law prohibits the country’s citizen from being elected a president for two consecutive terms.

According to the Constitution, the president of Kyrgyzstan may be elected for a six-year term.