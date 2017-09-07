Engineering-geological vessel being repaired in Azerbaijan

2017-09-07 12:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC is repairing the “Mammad Suleymanov” engineering-geological vessel at Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard, said the company in a message Sept. 7.

According to the message, currently, the damage to the ship’s hull is being eliminated, and the iron railings on the deck are being replaced.

The length of the “Mammad Suleymanov” engineering-geological vessel is 45.635 meters, and the width is 9.31 meters.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov