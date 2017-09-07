Turkmenistan acting in line with ICAO standards

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has received President of Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported Sept. 7.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation as part of Turkmenistan’s national civil aviation development program for 2012-2030, being implemented in the country. Under this program, new air harbors are built in the Turkmen capital and in regions of the country; the existing airports, terminals and infrastructure facilities are being reconstructed, which contributes to the development of economy, strengthening and expanding interstate relations.

Comprehensive measures are conducted in line with generally accepted standards and norms of the International Civil Aviation Organization, says the report.

One of the topics discussed at the meeting was the possibility of building partnerships in the context of projects on creating an international transit and transport hub at the crossroads of the most important trade routes of the continent.

In this regard, Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu noted the importance of the UN General Assembly resolution on the role of transport and transit corridors in ensuring international cooperation for sustainable development.

During the meeting, a number of proposals were voiced to implement joint projects and the parties expressed mutual intention for long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.