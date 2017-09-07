EU rep talks on development of Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector

2017-09-07 13:18 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The strategic road map adopted for implementation of the economic reforms in Azerbaijan will help diversify the country’s national economy and give impetus to the development of the non-oil sector, Jeroen Willems, head of the EU Baku office, said.

He made the remarks in Baku Sept.7 at the presentation of the EU-funded twinning project called “Strengthening the National Accreditation System of Azerbaijan”.

As is known, from time to time the Azerbaijani products are exported to the European market, they have a quality certificate and are accepted by the EU accreditation services, Willems said.

However, unfortunately, the export of Azerbaijani products to the European market is not provided at the proper level, because not all certificates are recognized in the EU for now, he said.

He noted that this project is aimed at promoting Azerbaijani products in the global market, adding that this is important and will contribute to the expansion of export of Azerbaijani products.

Along with this, by reducing costs, the EU will simplify the access of Azerbaijani products to the European market, but at the same time, protection of consumer rights is also related to the strengthening of the accreditation system, Willems said.

Willems also stressed that Azerbaijan occupies leading positions in the European Neighborhood Policy (ENP).

This is already the 51st twinning project being implemented by the EU in Azerbaijan, the EU representative said.

After the completion of this project, the relations between the relevant structures of Azerbaijan and the EU will further strengthen, he noted.

Earlier, Sabig Abdullayev, head of the Accreditation Center at the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent of Azerbaijan, told Trend that the twinning project aims to contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani economy and expand access of local exporters to the world markets by creating an accreditation system that meets the European requirements.